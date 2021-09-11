Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day moving average is $348.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

