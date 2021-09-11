Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.58. 2,148,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,743. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.45. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

