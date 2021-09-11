Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,328,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $196.04. 567,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

