Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

