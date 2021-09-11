Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

TSE:LUN opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

