MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $438,375.60 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $438,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MTSI stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $69.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
