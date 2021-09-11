Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 471.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

