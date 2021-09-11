Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 471.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $364,391,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

