Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,409 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

