Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Entergy by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.84 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

