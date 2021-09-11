Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $892.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

