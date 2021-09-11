Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.