Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,456 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $74.48 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.