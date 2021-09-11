Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 51,075 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

