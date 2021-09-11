Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.09.

Magnite stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.