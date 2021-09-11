Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

