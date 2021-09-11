MANTRA DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.31 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $81.14 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00161739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043740 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

