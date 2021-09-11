Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.34.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$833.73 million and a PE ratio of -62.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.