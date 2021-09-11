Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

