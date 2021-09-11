Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

