Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

