Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud comprises about 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.80. 1,102,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,759. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

