Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,015,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,024,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,529,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $8,300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $4,672,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ DLO traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.72. 1,780,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,195. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

