Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,700 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ozon stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of -27.05. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZON shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

