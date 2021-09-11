Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,157 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 169,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,942. The firm has a market cap of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

