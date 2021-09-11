Maxcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $561,707.81 and $38.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,749.92 or 1.00104493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00884736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.00 or 0.00441983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00319036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00080817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005870 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

