MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,220.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 8281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 952.43.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

