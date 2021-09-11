Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

LON:MDC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 312.40 ($4.08). The stock had a trading volume of 233,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,916. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.27.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

