MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.58 Million

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report sales of $474.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.29 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $29.42 on Friday. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

