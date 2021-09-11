Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,058 shares of company stock worth $132,086,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

