Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4,773.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

