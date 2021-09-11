Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hilltop by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

