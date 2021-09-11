Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $432.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.16. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

