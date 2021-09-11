Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average of $250.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

