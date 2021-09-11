Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

