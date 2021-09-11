Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $116.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.36 million and the highest is $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. 223,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

