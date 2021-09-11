Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$53.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

TSE MX opened at C$49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.10. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$62.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

