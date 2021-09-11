Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

MEI opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

