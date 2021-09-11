Metronome (MET) Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $53.63 million and approximately $5,634.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00009737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,381,611 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,237 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

