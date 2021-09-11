Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08.

Shares of BLFS opened at $51.66 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 861.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.