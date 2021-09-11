Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

