Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 329,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

