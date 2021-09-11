Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $3.84 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $298.52 million and $147.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00008481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

