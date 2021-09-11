Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $638,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 540,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,179. The company has a market cap of $917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

