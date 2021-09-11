Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.60. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

