Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

