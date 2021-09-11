Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $665,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

