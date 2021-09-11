Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

