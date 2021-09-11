Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,321 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

