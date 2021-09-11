Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,030 shares of company stock worth $2,365,650. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.